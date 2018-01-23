Facility will be focus for cinematography

New center will open this year in Hermosillo, Sonora

As Mexican filmmakers make a name for themselves on international cinema screens, a project in Sonora could help to further encourage the film industry.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the new Cinematographic Arts Center (CAC) in Hermosillo should become a focal point for cinematography in the northwestern region of the country.

Hermosillo was chosen as the location because of the cinematographic activity taking place in nearby Baja California and Sinaloa, explained a spokesman for the federal Secretariat of Culture.

Marco Antonio Vera Crestani said the project is part of a broader federal policy to modernize cultural infrastructure.

The new center, a joint state-federal investment of 68.7 million pesos (close to US $3.8 million), will be unique, Vera said, because it was designed expressly for cinematography.

It bring together the cultural and academic offerings at other similar centers, including the Cinematographic Training Centre, the Churubusco film studios and the Cineteca Nacional. The latter is dedicated to the preservation of Mexican film history and the promotion of cinematography in the country.

At the CAC, visitors and scholars will find projection areas as well as audiovisual research and production facilities.

Vera said it is just one of 28 cultural projects in 18 states that have received federal funding through the Secretarial of Culture’s cultural infrastructure support program (Paice).

“At Paice we estimate that by the end of 2018 we will have reached the record figure of 3 billion pesos spent on cultural infrastructure.”

Source: Milenio (sp)