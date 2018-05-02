Families fundraise to identify bodies in Guerrero; state hasn’t the money

In a desperate attempt to find missing family members, citizens in Guerrero are fundraising to pay forensic specialists because the state says it can’t afford the cost.

A non-profit organization hopes to raise 20 million pesos (US $1.05 million) to pay independent specialists to identify 751 bodies stored in three state morgues.

The decision to launch the fundraising drive came after the state government told families that it doesn’t have the funds to carry out examinations on the unidentified corpses held in morgues in Acapulco, Chilpancingo and Iguala.

The president of the Acapulco Association for the Families of Disappeared Persons, who announced the initiative last week, criticized the government for its inaction and explained that her motivation is deeply personal.

“I need to know if my son is among those 751 bodies,” María Emma Mora said.

She also said the organization she heads is already in contact with forensic specialists from Argentina and Guatemala, who have previous international experience in body identification and have committed to come to Mexico to carry out the work.

“. . . But we’ll have to pay them,” Mora added.

The 20 million pesos would also cover the costs of purchasing the materials required to perform genetic, anthropological and fingerprint testing on the 751 corpses that have accumulated in the three morgues since 2013.

The activist — whose son was kidnapped on his way home from school in Acapulco six years ago — asserted that the government doesn’t know the pain of a mother or father whose child has disappeared and has never been found.

Mora also said she has no confidence in the state Attorney General’s office because it has failed to comply with its obligation to identify the 751 bodies.

“I’m angry and with my colleagues I want to collect those 20 million pesos to find out if my son is among that number and if he’s not, I’ll have the peace of mind that they will hand over the remains of the 751 bodies to their families,” Mora said.

She also described the state of the Acapulco morgue as deplorable, charging that “the bodies are in black bags strewn on the ground and you have to jump over them to get past.”

Guerrero authorities attribute the overcrowding in the state’s morgues to the increase in violence in the state.

The state Health Secretariat announced last year that it would buy three new refrigerators to combat the problem and the accompanying fetid stench of decomposing bodies.

But Mora said that both the Acapulco and Chilpancingo morgues are still storing a large number of bodies beyond their official capacity.

Source:Reforma (sp), El Sur (sp)