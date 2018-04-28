Family donates Veracruz ranch, avoids further investigation

The relatives of a jailed former collaborator of ex-Veracruz governor Javier Duarte Ochoa have donated a 100-million-peso (US $5.4-million) ranch to the state.

But the motive wasn’t exactly altruistic: in exchange for the donation of the La Cartuja ranch an investigation implicating Arturo Bermúdez Zurita’s relatives in an illicit enrichment scheme will be halted.

The donation was performed through a legal procedure known as criterio de oportunidad, in which authorities decide not to prosecute a crime because there would be minimal benefit in doing so.

“The donation was made as part of a criterio de oportunidad agreement through which the Bermúdez Zurita family paid 100 million pesos in damages without acknowledging any crime, in which the price was clearly established by the state government,” said Rodolfo Reus Medina, the family’s lawyer.

Bermúdez, meanwhile, will remain in jail while investigations continue into other corruption-related crimes, Reus said.

The ranch had become the property of the mother and brother of Bermúdez, who served as head of state security under former governor Duarte, who is also facing corruption charges.

Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares said while announcing the donation that the 30-hecatre ranch in the municipality of Naolinco “belongs to the people of Veracruz” and that it would be converted into a youth camp.

Seized by authorities last month, the La Cartuja ranch has five houses, three other buildings, a chapel, a rodeo arena, soccer and cricket fields, a badminton court, an artificial lake, stables, equestrian facilities and a greenhouse.

The Bermúdez family ranch also had a zoo and at the time of the seizure there were 20 geese, 10 horses, eight llamas, four dogs, three peacocks and two cats on the premises.

