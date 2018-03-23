Family of four missing since arriving in Tulum

Iowa family arrived last Thursday but there has been no contact since

A family of four who traveled to Tulum, Quintana Roo, last week for a holiday have been reported missing.

Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp of Creston, Iowa, were last heard from when they arrived last Thursday in Tulum. On Wednesday, they were expected to fly from Cancún to St. Louis, Missouri, and then travel on to Danville, Illinois, yesterday.

But they didn’t arrive.

Family member Ashli Peterson posted on Facebook last night that the family has not been in contact since last Thursday when they reported arriving safely at their condominium.

“We are extremely worried and hope they are found soon or can contact their family,” Peterson wrote.

A missing persons report has been filed through the U.S. embassy in Mexico, she said.

“We have also pinged cells phones and [they] show that they are still in Mexico with no movement on their phones. Social media is also inactive.”

Peterson asked that anyone who had any information regarding the missing family to get in touch. She can be reached through her Facebook page.

UPDATE 10:55am March 23: Local media in Quintana Roo have reported the discovery of four bodies in an advanced state of decomposition in a condominium in Tulum. The bodies of two adults and two children appear to be those of the Sharp family but authorities have not confirmed that. The discovery was made this morning at the Grand Bahia Principe.

Mexico News Daily