Family offers reward for missing Italians

Reward of 2 million pesos offered in case of 3 men who disappeared January 31

As the search for three Italian men who disappeared in Tecalitlán, Jalisco, enters its third month, their family has offered a 2-million-peso reward (US $110,100) for any information that may lead to their safe return.

Raffaele Russo, 60, Antonio Russo, 25, and Vincenzo Cimmino, 29, all from Naples, disappeared on January 31.

Four municipal police officers have been arrested in connection with the case, and Jalisco authorities have been searching since late February for three other officers and a drug cartel leader.

One of the wanted officers is the police chief of Tecalitlán, while the narco is allegedly a local leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Relatives of the three missing men fled Mexico fearing that they too could become victims.

Francesco Russo, son of one of the missing men, told the newspaper Reforma that they had posted the reward via social media on Monday.

“Good reward to anyone that offers information about the three Italians,” said the post, listing two phone numbers to call: 393347121252, or 5215573621210 to leave a WhatsApp message.

Russo said the Mexican government had offered no reward to obtain information about his family, adding he was not certain if Mexican authorities were even looking.

On Saturday, relatives of the missing men protested in the streets of Naples, demanding results from the authorities in the search for their loved ones.

“I hope that the Mexican people, all very, very good persons, help us in any way in finding our relatives and in putting an end to all these disappearances, not just in my family, [but] of all the Mexicans, of all the humble and working people that live in Mexico,” Russo told Reforma.

Source: Reforma (sp)

