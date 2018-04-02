Father’s liver donation saves 7-year-old son

After he was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called Alagille syndrome, Joshua Reséndiz Cobos, 7, was given only three years to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that changed in February when his father donated nearly one-third of his own liver to his son.

Joshua’s liver had deteriorated considerably by the time of the prognosis, and a transplant was the only option left.

The Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Nuevo León reported yesterday that the transplant was performed successfully on February 28 in a simultaneous, 11-hour procedure.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Reséndiz, was discharged in good health five days later and returned to his job as a welder in Tampico, Tamaulipas.

Joshua remained for a longer period of time under observation at the hospital’s transplant unit.

It was the first successful liver transplant from a living donor performed at the Hospital 25 High Specialty Medical Unit in Monterrey.

Since 2003, 110 transplants of livers from deceased donors have been carried out there.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0