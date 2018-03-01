Fiery Ferrari accident claims second victim

Police are looking for the driver in hospitals in Guerrero and Morelos

A second passenger in the crash of a Ferrari Monday night in Guerrero died in hospital early this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dayana Sánchez García, 22, was one of two victims pulled from the wreckage of a fiery crash near the Mezcala bridge in Mártir de Cuilapan.

Tatiana Guzmán García, 25, died on Tuesday. Both suffered third-degree burns to 90% of their bodies.

Witnesses who saw the vehicle before the accident said the driver and the two passengers, identified as escorts originally from Colombia, appeared inebriated.

The Ferrari Spider struck a retaining wall and hit a bus before rolling over and bursting into flames, according to passengers aboard the bus.

Police believe the driver was removed from the car by bodyguards following in another vehicle. He is being sought in hospitals in Guerrero and Morelos, the Federal Police said.

Today, the mothers of the two victims arrived in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, from Colombia to claim their daughters’ bodies.

Source: Publimetro (sp), Milenio (sp)