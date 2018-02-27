Ferry fares scrutinized after firm’s suspension

But terminal operator says prices have not gone up, and more sailings have been added

Concerns that ferry fares between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel would go up due to reduced competition appear unfounded at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manager of the Navega marine terminal in Playa del Carmen has been monitoring fares within the facility and outside, as well as online.

But so far, Luis Alejandre Morfín said, no price increases have been seen.

Operations by passenger ferry company Barcos Caribe were suspended by the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) after an explosion aboard one of its vessels last week in Playa del Carmen.

“. . . having one less ferry operator is not advisable, on the contrary . . . the companies that continue to operate will have to create new commercial strategies, but no price increases have been registered so far,” Alejandre told the newspaper Novedades Quintana Roo.

Alejandre added that passenger numbers dropped off between 25% and 30% after last Wednesday’s explosion, but insisted that tourists and residents should know that ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel continue to operate, and that passengers are exposed to no security risks while at sea.

The ferry companies Ultramar and Barcos México continue to operate. The latter doubled its sailing frequency after Barcos Caribe’s suspension.

There are currently 26 runs daily between the island and the mainland, Alejandre said.

Source: Novedades Quintana Roo (sp)