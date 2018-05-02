Firefighters battle huge recycling plant fire in Ciudad Juárez

There have been no casualties from the blaze, which started early this morning

Sixty firefighters and many more municipal employees continue to battle a fire at a recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The fire started about 2:30am, sending thick plumes of black smoke over a large part of the city.

It has since been brought under control, but firefighters were still attempting to suffocate the blaze as of mid-afternoon today.

A Pemex facility, a factory and two nearby homes were initially threatened by the flames, but there have been neither casualties nor property damage reported.

Ciudad Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada Alvídrez earlier called on residents whose homes were located under the smoke to leave their homes.

“This black smoke is highly contaminating,” he said.

Authorities said that between 7,000 and 8,000 bales of recycling material, composed mostly of plastic, clothes and cardboard, were burning at the facility. The materials had been compacted, making it hard for water to penetrate.

The mayor said the plant may have been operating illegally and expressed concerns over the potential environmental effects on both sides of the border.

“Believe me, it pains me especially because of the environmental damage that this is causing to the city,” Cabada said.

The mayor also said the plant “was a bit abandoned, and now we have a serious problem. We have a fire that is seriously contaminating our region.”

Source: El Paso Times (en), La Verdad Noticias (sp)