Five police among 10 kidnapping suspects

Five municipal police officers were arrested along with five civilians on Saturday in Trancoso, Zacatecas, in connection with the kidnapping of a local businessman.

Prosecutor Francisco Murillo told a press conference yesterday that police located the 10 kidnapping suspects at a safe house and freed the victim, believed to be Roberto Robles Cervantes, operator of a construction equipment rental company.

He was rescued unharmed.

After Robles was kidnapped on January 12 his family received a ransom request of 8 million pesos (US $426,000).

Police seized official firearms, ammunition and a police patrol car during the arrest.

The officers who were arrested face prison sentences of 50 to 100 years.

The kidnappers are believed to be part of a gang called Los Talibanes.

Source: Express Zacatecas (sp)