Floating book fair makes Mexico stops

The world’s largest floating book fair will dock at the Mexican ports of Veracruz, Tampico, Coatzacoalcos and Progreso during a four month-visit in national waters.

The ship Logos Hope, operated by the German charitable organization Good Books for All, will land in Mexico with its selection of over 5,000 books and greet visitors with cultural events, lectures, concerts, plays and workshops.

“It’s going to be a marvelous story, because all who visit our ship will have the opportunity to share their customs and culture with our crew of volunteers from over 60 countries,” said the media relations officer Pavel Martínez.

The Logos Hope will arrive in the port of Veracruz on March 25 and two months later will travel north to Tampico, Tamaulipas, before heading southward for Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, arriving on June 20.

Progreso de Castro, Yucatán, will be the last stop on its Mexican tour before leaving July 24.

The ship’s crew members do more than receive visitors on board.

They will provide schools in low-income areas and orphanages with donations of books, water treatment systems and reading glasses. The crew is also ready to help with community construction or renovation projects.

Neither children nor senior citizens pay to board the ship but other visitors are charged a minimal fee, Martínez said.

The Logos Hope is the fourth ship to be operated by Good Books for All, which began its floating library initiative in 1970, visiting more than 150 countries and and welcoming 46 million visitors.

The 132-meter-long Logos Hope went into operation in 2009 after five years of refitting. The largest ship to join the floating library fleet so far, it was built in 1973 and originally served as a ferry.

Its selection of books are educational and Christian in nature, and are sold at economic prices.

Source: El Diario de Yucatán (sp)