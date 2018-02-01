For sale: one bullring, world’s third largest

A sign of the changing times, the world’s third largest bullring is up for sale in Tijuana, Baja California.

The 58-year-old, 80,000-square-meter building is going for US $40.8 million.

The venue has all its permits in order, including that which allows the sale of alcoholic beverages. The vendor has also applied for a permit that would allow the land to be used for residential housing.

A landmark on the Tijuana landscape since 1960, the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Playas de Tijuana has 22,000 seats, making it the third largest such arena in the world.

In its heyday, renowned bullfighters from Mexico and abroad stepped into the bullring, a facility that triggered the development and expansion of the area in the decade of the 1960s.

But a dearth of bullfights has left it as a venue for musical performances.

While its size made it a prominent venue in the past, filling 22,000 seats is no longer possible, while other smaller bullrings attract aficionados and bullfighters year round.

