Former Nayarit mayor accused of embezzling

The former Nayarit mayor who became internationally famous for admitting he stole “a little bit” from the municipal treasury has been accused of stealing rather more.

The Nayarit auditor’s office says Hilario “Layín” Ramírez Villanueva was responsible for embezzling 12 million pesos (US$640,000) while mayor of San Blas between 2014 and 2017.

The auditor’s investigation found that land on which the municipal airport used to sit was sold for 12 million pesos after it had been appraised at 32 million.

Furthermore, an unnamed buyer issued a check for the 12 million pesos, but the amount was never deposited in municipal coffers.

The sale of the 46,000-square-meter property began in 2015 but was not concluded until two years later, coinciding with the election for governor, in which Ramírez was an unsuccessful independent candidate.

The auditor’s formal complaint against Ramírez also includes two associates, Armida Silvestre Juárez and Mario Velázquez Flores.

The colorful mayor, known for throwing lavish parties, admitted during the 2014 election campaign that he “only stole a little bit” while serving a previous term as mayor. He went on to win.

After the conclusion of his term last year his successor was quick to reveal spending irregularities involving millions of pesos. “He didn’t just steal a little, he stole it all,” charged Candy Yescas Blancas.

Source: Reforma (sp)