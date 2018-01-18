French oil firm Total opens first gas station

It plans to have 80 stations operating by the end of the year

The French oil company Total S.A. yesterday opened its first gas station in Mexico, spearheading an investment plan whose first stage is to conclude with 250 gas stations.

Located in the Lomas de Chapultepec district in Mexico City, the new Total gas station sells Pemex fuels but with imported additives processed by the French multinational.

The two types of gasoline, the 87-octane Advanced and the 91-octane Excellium, contain the Total additives Quartz and Elf, respectively.

On its first day of operations, the gas station sold its Advanced fuel at 17.21 pesos per liter, while its premium brand, Excellium, went for 19.03 pesos per liter.

Total México general manager Alexandre Duret-Proux told the newspaper El Financiero that the firm expects to close the year with at least 80 gas stations, and that by the end of 2019 that number is expected to reach 250.

Total S.A. will target the markets of Hidalgo, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Mexico City and México states, he said.

Total’s convenience store brand Bonjour will operate in some of the gas stations.

In some stations electrical power will be supplied by solar panels.

Total will purchase Pemex fuels until it has the infrastructure in place to import its own, Duret-Proux said.

