Funding announced to restore Mayan cities

The state of Yucatán has announced it will invest 35 million pesos (US $1.91 million) in the restoration and further research of the ancient Mayan cities located within its territory.

The result of an agreement signed with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the work on archaeological zones including Chichén Itzá, Kinich Kak Moo, Dzibilchaltún, Uxmal and Kulubá will soon start in earnest.

Once the work is completed at Kulubá, located some 37 kilometers away from the town of Tizimín in eastern Yucatán, it will become the 18th Mayan archaeological site in the state.

Governor Rolando Zapata Bello said the rescue, restoration and research program will allow the people of Yucatán as well as Mexican and international visitors to learn more about the Mayan people and their ancient civilization.

Kulubá

The last time an archaeological zone was opened to the general public was 18 years ago, when Ek Balam started welcoming visitors. Since then, the site has become the third most visited Mayan city.

Zapata expects Kulubá to enjoy similar success, aiding in attracting tourism to the eastern part of the state, “consolidating Yucatán as a state that is characterized by its culture and tradition.”

The governor also said that the number of visitors to the state’s archaeological zones surpassed a record 3.5 million last year. The most popular Mayan cities by far were Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, Ex Balam and Dzibilchaltún, which received 85% of the total number of visitors.

Source: El Universal (sp)

