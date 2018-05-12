Unauthorized transfers siphon off funds from five banks

Funds were stolen from five Mexican financial groups in recent days through “unauthorized transfers,” a senior central bank official said yesterday, raising speculation that a cyber-attack had occurred.

The head of the Bank of México’s payment system, Lorenza Martínez, told the news agency Reuters that the amount of money that had been fraudulently withdrawn is still unknown and she did not name which financial institutions were affected.

“These unauthorized transfers originated in the system that connects the institutions to the payment system,” she said.

No individual bank clients were affected, Martínez explained, because the unlawful transfers were made from accounts the financial institutions, which could include banks and brokers, held with the central bank.

The money ended up in accounts that appeared to be false, she said.

Banks are conducting their own investigations into the fraudulent activity with security experts and are also in the process of filing charges, Martínez said.

Cash has already been withdrawn from at least some of the bogus accounts where the money landed.

The official said that banks were consequently forced to use an alternate, slower technology to process payments but clarified that the central bank’s electronic interbank payment system, known as the SPEI, was not compromised.

Instead, she explained that software developed either by institutions or third parties had been used to connect to the payment system and illegally siphon the funds.

Martínez avoided describing the thefts as a cyber-attack but conceded that no hypothesis could be ruled out.

“It was something done on purpose, but how it was done, we are in the process of finding out,” she said.

The SPEI system is used domestically in Mexico to transfer funds between banks and functions in a similar way to the global SWIFT messaging system that facilitates the movement of trillions of dollars daily.

Connections to the latter system have been used by hackers to target banks around the world. The exact number of attacks that have occurred is unknown because the Belgium-based company has not disclosed the figure.

Since the end of last month, slow interbank transfers and limited explanations from authorities have fueled social media chatter that Mexico may be the latest victim of cyber-attacks that have hit financial groups around the world, as well as the central banks of Malaysia and Bangladesh.

In late April, one of Mexico’s largest banks, Banorte, reported that an “incident” had caused transactions to slow, while the Bank of México said that it is looking into problems that have affected at least three local financial institutions.

Citibanamex said yesterday that some of its customers had experienced delays when making interbank transfers but that it didn’t have “any problems in its payment systems.”

Source: Reuters (en)