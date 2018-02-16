Furniture exports had good year in Jalisco

Furniture makers' association says it was probably best year in past 20

Last year was a good one for the furniture industry in Jalisco, recording positive numbers in both exports and jobs.

Between January and November 2017, the sector exported furniture worth US $409.5 million.

While that figure is below the US $434.6 million value exported in 2016, when data for December is available and added, it is expected to surpass it.

“If the trend is confirmed, last year would have been the best for the furniture industry in terms of foreign trade in the last 20 years,” the Jalisco Furniture Makers’ Association (Afamjal) said in a statement.

The sector also ended 2017 with a higher number of workers than it had a year earlier.

In December last year, there were 24,041 people employed in the industry compared to 23,121 in December 2016, an increase of 920 jobs or just under 4% growth.

According to the industry association, the value of furniture production in the state has risen by double-digit figures since 2009 with average annual growth of 16%.

At the opening of an international furniture expo in Guadalajara this week, the president of Afamjal said that part of the sector’s success can be attributed to company owners staying up-to-date with new technologies that can benefit their businesses.

“. . . We’re working to join the new industrial revolution, the industry 4.0,” Mercedes Abundis Sánchez said, referencing a current trend towards automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

Speaking at the expo opening, state Interior Secretary Roberto López Lara said that exports from the furniture sector had helped Jalisco close last year with a trade surplus of US $241 million.

The only state in Mexico where more furniture is made than in Jalisco is México.

