Gang reacts violently to Michoacán arrest

The arrest of a nephew of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader sparked a violent reaction yesterday in Michoacán.

Jordy Villa, whose uncle is Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was detained Tuesday by state police and military personnel.

The 18-year-old was allegedly a sicario, or hitman, for the criminal gang Los Viagras.

Armed men with links to the Viagras retaliated by setting fire to at least 22 vehicles, three automotive dealerships and a supermarket in different areas of the state.

They also set up roadblocks at five different points on highways in the municipalities of Parácuaro, Múgica and Uruapan, where several drivers were threatened and forced to abandon their vehicles before they were set alight.

Students traveling on a bus from Lázaro Cárdenas to Huetamo were also confronted by gunmen and ordered to get off. The men then shot out the vehicle’s tires and used it to block the highway.

A truck transporting food products was hijacked and burned in the city of Uruapan and a Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) vehicle was set on fire in the state capital of Morelia.

A Nissan dealership in Uruapan was doused in petrol before it was set alight and two dealerships in Zamora were targeted with Molotov cocktails.

A supermarket that was attacked with explosives is also in the municipality of Zamora, located in the state’s northwest.

All bus companies that operate in Michoacán canceled services due to the precarious security situation.

At a press conference late yesterday, state Attorney General José Martín Godoy Castro said that police arrested 18 men in connection with the rampage and also seized Molotov cocktails, containers filled with gasoline and firearms.

The state Public Security Secretariat said an operation to combat the violence started just minutes after the first incidents occurred.

It is not the first time this month that members of Los Viagras have caused mayhem in the state.

On March 1, an attempt to arrest an alleged plaza chief of the gang triggered over 10 hours of narco-blockades during which 29 vehicles were hijacked and set on fire, most in Apatzingán.

Source: Milenio (sp)