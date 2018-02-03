Gastronomical event with traditional cooks

Oaxaca’s traditional cooks want to draw international attention to the state’s gastronomy and diversity.

With that in mind, Oaxaca city will host the second annual conference of traditional cooks in April this year, when more than 100 cooks from the state’s eight regions will showcase Oaxaca’s cultural diversity.

Event spokeswoman Adriana Aguilar Escobar said most of Oaxaca’s traditional cooks carry on their work anonymously and without any recognition.

But the conference gives them a space where they can showcase their skills with pride, she explained.

More than 30 booths will display Oaxaca products and 30 artisans will exhibit traditional cookware.

Cooks will also offer courses in traditional cooking, making dishes such as pozole triqui and caldo de piedra. There will also be a presentation on mezcal by the Ibero-American University.

Additionally, a nutritionist will offer health classes for children on the importance of Mexican food, especially focusing on the consumption of beans and corn.

The conference will take place April 25-28 — the 486th anniversary of Oaxaca city — in the Plaza de la Danza.

Source: El Universal (sp), Sucedió en Oaxaca (sp)