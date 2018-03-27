Gay couple attacked in Puerto Vallarta

A gunman fired on a gay couple Saturday in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, wounding one of the two men.

Carl Blea, a Palm Springs, California, real estate agent and former U.S. Navy officer, was shot once in the back of his leg at around 2:30am while walking hand in hand with his husband, Marc Lange, near Lázaro Cárdenas Park in the resort city’s old town area.

In a post on his Facebook account Sunday, Lange — also a real estate agent — alleged that the incident was motivated by the couple’s sexuality.

“This was not a robbery went bad. It was a hate crime as Carl Blea and I were walking hand in hand. We never spoke to the man who shot us. He yelled at us and then pulled out a gun and shot at us,” he wrote.

“We told three different sets of police officials the same story. There were no witnesses, the street was empty,” he continued.

At least one local media outlet reported that the incident was an attempted robbery and that the men had engaged in a struggle with the perpetrator of the crime.

But speaking to the newspaper the Desert Sun from a Vallarta hospital Sunday, Lange rejected the report, calling the attack “a random act of hatred” and reiterating that “we never uttered a word [to the gunman].”

He also said the bullet struck Blea below his right buttock and exited through his thigh. If Blea hadn’t seen the gun and reacted so quickly to the threat, Lange said, both of them might be dead.

In an earlier Facebook post Saturday night, Lange explained the incident in more detail, writing that “a person who looked like he had done hard time in prison,” with facial and body tattoos, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the two men.

“A bullet is shot and Carl goes down. Shot. We have no idea what is happening. A concrete building separates us from the shooter. I scream for help . . . someone finally helps, police arrive, 45 minutes later the ambulance arrives,” he wrote.

“This person was there for no other reason than to kill innocent people. We happened to be his target. There is nothing in the local newspaper or news warning people of this incident. Please share with anyone who is there,” Lange pleaded.

The gunman remains at large.

The couple arrived in Vallarta March 22 for a five-day stay to celebrate Lange’s birthday, according to another Facebook post, in which Lange also wrote “I love Puerto Vallarta!!!”

The Pacific coast city is a popular destination for gay tourists and Lange expressed concern that police were covering up what really happened in order to avoid damaging the tourism sector.

Violence against the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) community in Mexico is not uncommon.

In a report published in May last year, news website Pink News said that at least 202 LGBT people were killed in Mexico between 2014 and 2016.

Source: Vanguardia (sp) The Desert Sun (en)

