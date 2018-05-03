German cyclist, last seen in Chiapas, missing for two weeks

The world traveler was on his way to Ciudad de Carmen, Campeche, from San Cristóbal

Mexican and German authorities are looking for German cyclist Holger Franz Hagenbusch, who disappeared two weeks ago after leaving San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, on his way to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

The search was triggered by a Facebook post on Sunday by Hagenbusch’s brother, who issued a plea for help when the cyclist had been missing for 11 days. He wrote that the Federal Police and the Mexican embassy, along with its German counterpart, were already involved in the search.

“Please share this message with everyone living in Mexico,” wrote Rainer Hagenbusch. “If anyone saw him or heard anything in that direction [it] would be wonderful. Many thanks to all who carry this message to Mexico,” said Rainier’s post, written in English and Spanish.

He described his 43-year-old brother as a world traveler. He had recently been to Canada and the United States, and was visiting Mexico on his bike for the first time.

He planned to travel throughout Latin America before moving on to Africa.

“You can only really experience foreign countries without the pressure of time,” Hagenbusch wrote in a blog post for German biking supply manufacturer. “So I let myself be inspired locally by the locals and experience what is happening right in front of the wheels.”

A Facebook page has been created to aid in the search where information regarding his whereabouts can be posted.

Mexican authorities have also set up a hotline for tips at 442 383 5821.

Source: Animal Político (sp), Deutsche Welle (en)