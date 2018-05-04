German cyclist might have met same fate as Polish traveler

The body of a cyclist from Poland was found in a ravine in Chiapas

A German cyclist who has been missing for two weeks might have suffered the same the fate as a cyclist from Poland.

The decomposed body of Polish traveler Krzysztof Chmielewski was found at the bottom of a 200-meter ravine next to a rural Chiapas highway between San Cristóbal de las Casas and Ocosingo.

The discovery was made on April 26 when it was estimated that the victim had been dead for almost a week. Investigators decided it was “probably” the body of Chmielewski, assistant state prosecutor Arturo Liévano Flores said yesterday.

Liévano said there appeared to be no foul play involved and that the cause of death was head trauma. DNA tests will be conducted to confirm the identification.

Authorities found a bicycle and a shoe at the scene that are believed to belong to Holger Franz Hagenbusch, who was last seen in San Cristóbal April 20.

The investigation has concluded that the two men were traveling together from San Cristóbal to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

Chmielewski, 37, had arrived in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of Chiapas, on April 16. The following day he spoke to local news outlets before getting on his bike to go to San Cristóbal, from where he planned to continue to Ocosingo.

Source: Associated Press (en), El Universal (sp)