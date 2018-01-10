Glass plant expansion announced for Nava

They will be making more beer bottles in Nava, Coahuila, following the completion of an expansion project by beverage maker Constellation Brands and glass company Owens-Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two firms have announced a joint investment of US $140 million to add a fifth furnace at the Nava factory, which is located next to Constellation’s brewery.

The companies said the plant, whose new furnace will begin operating late next year, will become the world’s largest and most modern glass container factory.

For Constellation, the investment is one of two that executives believe will support the firm’s long-term earnings growth. The second is its investment in Canadian medical marijuana company Canopy Growth.

Edible cannabis products are slated to become legal in Canada in 2019, and Constellation has its eye on building and developing a cannabis beverage business.

In Mexico, however, its focus is on beer, most notably Corona, Negra Modelo and Modelo Especial, which are among the products made at the Nava brewery under license from Grupo Modelo.

Nava production is exported to the United States.

Source: Milenio (sp), Madison.com (en)