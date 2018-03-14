Google Station wifi launches in Mexico

Free service now available in over 60 locations in 45 cities

Technology giant Google launched its Google Station wifi service yesterday in 45 cities across Mexico.

Google Station Mexico is a partnership between Google and Mexican internet service provider Sitwifi, through which existing hotspots are being converted to the former’s high-speed public wifi platform.

“Google Station will be available in more than 60 high-traffic venues across Mexico City and nationwide, including airports, shopping malls and public transit stations,” the company said yesterday.

Google intends to be in more than 100 locations by the end of the year.

Mexico is the third country in the world to get the free wifi service after a successful deployment in India and Indonesia.

Over 8 million people accessed the internet through 500 stations in India in the last month, Google said.

“Google’s mission is to make information accessible throughout the world; a good internet connection can give people access to a better education, better jobs, create more businesses and have better communication with their families,” said Anjali Joshi, vice-president of product management.

“The idea is to . . . give web access to the more than 57 million Mexicans that don’t have internet today, and to many others that don’t have a good enough service,” said Miguel Alva, Google México’s marketing head.

Google Station access is completely free but carries advertising.

The full list of locations in Mexico can be seen at the Google Station website.

Source: Expansión (sp), PCMag (en)

