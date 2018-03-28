Governor announces hospital for Culiacán

The governor of Sinaloa has announced a new 120-bed hospital for the state capital, Culiacán.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quirino Ordaz Coppel made the announcement during a visit to the existing general hospital, observing that the building had deteriorated and most of the equipment was obsolete.

He said the federal government will contribute the 1.2 billion pesos (US $66 million) required to build the new facility and the state will provide a five-hectare piece of land on the highway to the neighboring town of Imala.

The new hospital will have the same capacity as the existing one, but the similarities end there. Ordaz said almost all of the equipment will be purchased new, with the intention of making it one of the best hospitals in the state.

“With new general hospitals for Mazatlán and Culiacán and the modernization and equipping of the state’s health centers, Sinaloa will have a quality health sector, and we’ll secure the supply of medications for those patients that need them,” said the governor.

Source: El Sol de Sinaloa (sp)