Gunmen assassinate Veracruz reporter

He had received threats after alleging a mayor's illegal occupation of land

A Veracruz reporter was murdered yesterday at his home in Gutiérrez Zamora, becoming the third journalist to be assassinated this year in Mexico.

Leobardo Vázquez Atzin, 42, wrote for local news outlets La Opinión de Poza Rica and Vanguardia and last month had begun to publish news on a Facebook page, Enlace Informativo Regional.

It was on the latter that he reportedly made an enemy in the neighboring municipality of Tecolutla: on March 6, Vázquez reported on the alleged occupation of a piece of land by the administration of Mayor Juan Ángel Espejo Maldonado.

In an update published three days later, Vázquez said he had filed a formal complaint after receiving “veiled threats.”

Vázquez complemented his income by selling tacos out of his home. It was while tending that business last night that a group of armed men entered and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The president of the State Commission for the Assistance and Protection of Journalists (CEAPP) said it was apparent that Vázquez had received threats from a notary public and several mayors but the information was vague.

Ana Laura Pérez Mendoza said the victim had not requested protection from the federal program created for that purpose.

With a total of 10 murders in the last five years, Veracruz remains the most dangerous state for journalists. Half of those homicides were committed in the last year.

Nationally during the same period, 41 journalists have been murdered and four have gone missing.

According to Reporters without Borders, Mexico has become the most dangerous country in the Americas for journalists, and the second most dangerous in the world, second to war-torn Syria.

The press freedom advocacy organization Article 19 says 99.6% of all crimes against journalists go unpunished, and that officials at all three levels of government in Mexico have been involved in 48% of all cases of aggression.

Source: El País (sp)