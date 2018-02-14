Gunmen attack ranch linked to ex-governor

An armed attack Monday at a ranch linked to former Tamaulipas governor Tomás Yarrington Ruvalcaba left a ranch hand and 15 thoroughbred horses dead.

According to unofficial reports, AK-47 assault rifles were used in the attack at the La Providencia ranch, located on the Zaragoza-Monterrey highway near Ciudad Victoria.

The ranch is owned by Eduardo “La Conga” Rodríguez Berlanga, who has been singled out as an alleged frontman for Yarrington since 2008.

Rodríguez also owns a construction firm that was favored by the Yarrington administration. Over 2,000 hectares of land in the municipalities of Soto la Marina, Victoria and González are also registered under his name.

Authorities suspect that Yarrington is the real owner of the 150-hectare property.

Italian authorities arrested the former governor in April and five months later approved his extradition to both Mexico and the United States, where he is wanted on corruption-related charges.

A hearing in the extradition proceedings that has been scheduled for February 26 will determine whether to allow an appeal of the extradition order.

Yarrington governed Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2004 under the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) banner. As governor, he allegedly collaborated with the Zetas and Gulf cartels in smuggling drugs to the United States.

Source: Zeta Tijuana (sp), El Universal (sp)