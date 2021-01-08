Gunmen attack wake in Celaya, Guanajuato, killing 9

Armed attackers broke into a home in Celaya, Guanajuato, on Thursday evening and shot and killed nine people attending a wake being held for a man who had been killed the day before.

Police say they received a 911 call around 9:00 p.m. from neighbors reporting gunshots at the house. They arrived to find eight people dead. One other person showed signs of life but died soon after paramedics arrived, they said.

According to authorities, the killers shot at the victims at least 60 times after arriving at the home in two trucks, then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Images of the crime scene showed at least two men dead on the house’s patio while five other bodies could be seen along the street outside the house.

This is the second multiple homicide to occur in Guanajuato since 2021 began. On January 4, five men were killed inside an apartment in León.

For the last few years, Guanajuato state has been troubled by gangs, homicides and violent crime, thanks in part to a nasty territorial war going on between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

For two years it has been the state with the highest number of homicides in Mexico, with 4,190 murders between January and November 2020.

In 2020, Celaya and León had among the highest recorded numbers of killings in the state.

At his Wednesday press conference, President López Obrador acknowledged that Guanajuato and Michoacán have seen increased violence and promised that federal security officials were “totally engaged” with the issue.

He said that of all the homicides recorded the day before, January 5, 32% had occurred in Guanajuato or Michoacán.

He said he planned to be touring Michoacan shortly to work with state officials on coordinating security efforts with the National Guard, but beyond that his assurances about improving the situations in either state were unspecific.

“What you are bringing up about Michoacán is indeed something that must be attended to,” he told reporters, “and I am sure that the people in Michoacán will help us because we have to gain peace; it’s important to live in peace.”

Sources: Reforma (sp), ADN40 (sp)