Gunmen kill eight in Guanajuato attack

Mayor's father among those killed in Purísima del Rincón

Eight people were killed yesterday when at least 10 gunmen opened fire in a bar and cockfighting ring in Purísima del Rincón, Guanajuato.

Six were killed instantly in the Palenque Bar California and two more died later in hospital. Eleven others were wounded.

The father of Mayor Ysmael López García, Alfredo López García, was later identified as one of those killed.

The state Attorney General’s office said the attackers arrived at the bar in several vehicles, and fled after the shooting.

There were no arrests.

A few hours before the attack, the state Public Security Secretary told the Guanajuato Congress that homicides had spiked in the state as a result of a dispute between two criminal gangs.

Álvar Cabeza de Vaca Appendini explained that the gangs are fighting over street-level drug sales and the theft of fuel from Pemex pipelines.

Source: Reforma (sp)

