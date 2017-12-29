Gunmen shoot and kill US citizen in Ixtapa

The 50-year-old man was reportedly being chased by his attackers in hotel zone

A man identified as a United States citizen was shot and killed early yesterday morning in the beach resort city of Ixtapa, Guerrero.

A spokesman for the security agency Guerrero Coordination Group said Bradley Douglas, 50, was attacked by gunmen in the city’s hotel zone.

Witnesses told local media that the victim was being chased by his attackers when he was shot by a nine-millimeter gun at about 4:00am. However, local police didn’t receive a report of the incident until 8:00am, after Douglas’ body had lain in a parking lot for four hours.

The victim is believed to have been from California, but authorities were unable to say if he was a tourist.

The Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo area has seen an increase in violence due to disputes between rival criminal organizations. Sate security officials say there have been 112 homicides presumably related to organized crime so far this year in the municipality of Zihuatanejo.

Source: El Sur (sp)