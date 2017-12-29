Crime scene in Ixtapa yesterday. Crime scene in Ixtapa yesterday.
Gunmen shoot and kill US citizen in Ixtapa

The 50-year-old man was reportedly being chased by his attackers in hotel zone

Mexico News Daily | Friday, December 29, 2017

A man identified as a United States citizen was shot and killed early yesterday morning in the beach resort city of Ixtapa, Guerrero.

A spokesman for the security agency Guerrero Coordination Group said Bradley Douglas, 50, was attacked by gunmen in the city’s hotel zone.

Witnesses told local media that the victim was being chased by his attackers when he was shot by a nine-millimeter gun at about 4:00am. However, local police didn’t receive a report of the incident until 8:00am, after Douglas’ body had lain in a parking lot for four hours.

The victim is believed to have been from California, but authorities were unable to say if he was a tourist.

The Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo area has seen an increase in violence due to disputes between rival criminal organizations. Sate security officials say there have been 112 homicides presumably related to organized crime so far this year in the municipality of Zihuatanejo.

Source: El Sur (sp)

  • michael grosser

    Moral of the story, maybe 4 am is not a good time to out on the street.

    • Phillip Trimbath

      Bigger moral, Mexico is rapidly regressing to a banana republic

      • michael grosser

        Sir, that is an insult to banana republics everywhere. Yes I totally agree with you. However as for as this news item upon which I have commented upon: my money is on the fact that this dead person was out partying, drinking, doping and chasing hookers. I could be wrong and he may well have been on his way to get an early jump on morning mass. Nevertheless 4 am is a good time to get in trouble even if he was delivering newspapers.
        Gud to hear from you Man. What a shame that Mexico has gone to shit and only getting worse. I hope to escape soon. After 15 yrs and tons of accumulated crap and not knowing where to go (no no no not back to US!)Any suggestions Phil ? Best to you in the year ahead.

  • cooncats

    Well, let’s see. From CA, the dope users paradise of America. Out on the street at 4AM. Sightseeing? Getting an early start surfing? Doing drug deals?

