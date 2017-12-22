Texmelucan toll booth, near the scene of the robbery. Texmelucan toll booth, near the scene of the robbery.
Highway robbers hit Canadian tourists

Incident took place near the San Martín Texmelucan tollbooth in Puebla

Mexico News Daily | Friday, December 22, 2017

Members of a Canadian family were victims of armed robbery on the Mexico City-Puebla highway this week on a stretch of road that has become popular among thieves.

Iván Casasola and his family were staying with relatives in Toluca, México state, when they decided to take a trip to Puebla. But one of the two vehicles in which they were traveling had a mechanical problem, forcing the travelers to stop on the shoulder about two kilometers from the San Martín Texmelucan tollbooth in Puebla.

That’s when they were apprehended by six heavily armed men who emerged from the brush and took wallets, luggage and other possessions, even a diaper bag.

Their loot in hand, the thieves left on foot, leaving the Casasola family reeling but otherwise unscathed. They drove to the Arco de Seguridad Huejotzingo police station to report the incident.

Their arrival at the station came just hours after state police officially kicked off Vacaciones Seguras, or Safe Vacations, a holiday security operation.

A subsequent search for the thieves came up empty-handed.

It was on the same highway that a family of four from Tecamachalco was violently attacked last May.

Sources: e-consulta (sp), Proceso (sp)

  • BB

    Could be the last time this family ever visits Mexico. And don’t think they’ll even recommend it to their friends and acquaintances. Don’t they call this shooting yourself in the foot?

  • Mike S

    Random acts of criminality are the scariest. At least they were unharmed and there was some logic behind the perpetrators motives (money). Being on vacation in Las Vegas and attending a music concert and watching 60 people get their brains blown out in a matter of minutes for no reason whatsoever…now that’s scary.

    • Felipe_Calderoff

      Yeah, even scarier was the mass murder of 193 people by the Los Zetas drug cartel at La Joya ranch in the municipality of San Fernando, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

      • Mike S

        The drug war is abominable like most wars. Its causes are complex and so will be its solution. Bush/Cheney lied us into invading Iraq hoping to get their hands on the world’s 2nd largest undeveloped oil reserves and our high tech killing machine ended the lives of 100s of thousands. We murdered 2 million innocent civilians in Vietnam while defoliating the country. When will humans progress? I’m just happy that for now, the cartels are not interested in attacking American tourists and ex-pats. Were those 193 people mostly Central Americans or members of a rival cartel? What was their motive?

  • DreadFool

    Another Public Safety Success Story!

