Highway robbers hit Canadian tourists

Incident took place near the San Martín Texmelucan tollbooth in Puebla

Members of a Canadian family were victims of armed robbery on the Mexico City-Puebla highway this week on a stretch of road that has become popular among thieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iván Casasola and his family were staying with relatives in Toluca, México state, when they decided to take a trip to Puebla. But one of the two vehicles in which they were traveling had a mechanical problem, forcing the travelers to stop on the shoulder about two kilometers from the San Martín Texmelucan tollbooth in Puebla.

That’s when they were apprehended by six heavily armed men who emerged from the brush and took wallets, luggage and other possessions, even a diaper bag.

Their loot in hand, the thieves left on foot, leaving the Casasola family reeling but otherwise unscathed. They drove to the Arco de Seguridad Huejotzingo police station to report the incident.

Their arrival at the station came just hours after state police officially kicked off Vacaciones Seguras, or Safe Vacations, a holiday security operation.

A subsequent search for the thieves came up empty-handed.

It was on the same highway that a family of four from Tecamachalco was violently attacked last May.

Sources: e-consulta (sp), Proceso (sp)