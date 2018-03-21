Highways threatened by climate change

The effects of climate change pose a serious risk to Mexico’s highways, two organizations warned in a joint report issued yesterday.

The Mario Molina Center for Strategic Studies on Energy and the Environment and the Mexico office of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) said that the biggest weather-related threats to the nation’s roads come from overflowing rivers, landslides and extreme temperatures.

Their analysis identified 105,000 highway locations that are at risk of flooding.

Of those, 200 points — located mainly in the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Chiapas and Oaxaca — present an elevated risk.

According to the report, four of the country’s highways are at an increased risk of a landslide.

They are the Portezuelo-Ciudad Valles highway in San Luis Potosí, the Pachuca-Tuxpan in Hidalgo, the Toro del Paso-Acayucan in Veracruz and the Villahermosa-Escopetazo in Tabasco.

However, overall only 2% of the nation’s paved roads are at high risk of suffering a landslide.

In contrast, extreme temperatures threaten 99% of all roads because they were built with asphalt, the organizations said.

That makes them susceptible to warping and the appearance of cracks in their surface when exposed to hot weather.

At the presentation of the report, the head of the CAF in Mexico suggested that in order to combat the climatic threats, a fundamental change is needed in the methods used to build and maintain highways.

“To have resilient highways, we need to move from a reactive approach to a preventative one because preventing or reducing [the number of] disasters is more efficient in terms of costs and results than responsive action,” Emilio Uquillas said.

The Mario Molina Center and the CAF recommended extending the responsibility of companies involved in the construction of new highways and suggested that further information is needed about how to better manage the risks that changing climatic conditions pose to the nation’s highways.

Uquillas highlighted that the new report will help authorities to make more informed decisions about road infrastructure as well as come up with strategies both to adapt to changing weather patterns and to prevent disasters.

Source: Reforma (sp)