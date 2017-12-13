Hotel chain to open five new properties

Among the new hotels announced by Hilton is a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel in Cancún

Hilton Hotels & Resorts is planning five new properties in Mexico, including a 150-room Waldorf Astoria hotel in the resort destination of Cancún, Quintana Roo.

The luxury hotel brand is slated to start operating in 2021, Hilton’s development vice-president for Latin America said.

“The Waldorf Astoria is a luxury brand inspired by the Waldorf Astoria of New York and its more than 100 years of history. This brand started its worldwide expansion in 2010, and bringing it to the high-end tourism of Cancún has always been a goal for us,” said Juan Corvinos.

The Hilton project for Cancún also includes a 600-room Hilton hotel, with the idea of “marrying a full-service Hilton that attracts families with its all inclusive [offers] . . . with a higher-end and luxury hotel for those clients that want [to experience] Cancún, but one step beyond.”

The new hotel complex will be built on 40 hectares and located just 10 minutes away from the city’s international airport.

The company also plans to open three new Curio hotels in 2018 in the cities of Guadalajara, Zacatecas and Playa del Carmen.

Further down the line, the global brand intends to add a total of 1,370 new rooms in Mexico through 2021.

Just this year Hilton opened seven hotels with a total of 946 rooms in Mexico under the brands Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden and Conrad.

The long-term goal, said Corvinos, is to bring Hilton’s luxury hotel brands to destinations other than resort towns, focusing on other tourism and business destinations like Mexico City.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp)