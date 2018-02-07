Historic bank building to be cultural center

Mazatlan's Center for Innovation and Culture will be housed in building donated by Banorte

A historic building in downtown Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will be completely renovated to become the city’s new Center for Innovation and Culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The building was erected 120 years ago, and housed the city’s first bank.

Until now it has been owned by the Mexican bank Banorte, which has donated it to the municipality.

Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel said he suggested the creation of a cultural center to bank chairman Carlos Hank González.

” . . . Ever since I had the opportunity to talk about the educational and cultural center with [Hank], his answer was immediate. He told me, ‘Count on it, because Banorte is with you in boosting the cultural promotion of Mazatlán,'” said Ordaz.

The governor said 82 million pesos have been allocated for the first phase of the renovation of what is to become an interactive museum, open to residents and visitors who are “looking for culture and history along with beach and sun.”

To ensure the continuity of the Center for Innovation and Culture beyond any state administration, its management will be in the hands of a cultural organization that already oversees the operation of the Center for Innovation and Education and the Trapiche Interactive Museum in the city of Los Mochis.

The involvement of the NGO is also intended to allow residents of Mazatlán to have a say in the future of the new center.

Located in the city’s historic center, it is expected to open in about a year’s time.

Source: El Universal (sp)