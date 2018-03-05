Homer Simpson statue erected in Veracruz

Homer Simpson and the man who gave him a Spanish voice now enjoy a place of honor in a city in Veracruz.

Humberto Vélez Montiel, the Mexican voice actor behind the patriarch of The Simpsons family, was named the ambassador of Orizaba to Latin America on Saturday when a statue of Homer Simpson was unveiled in a city park.

Born in Orizaba in 1955, Vélez has earned fame in many Spanish-speaking countries for his decades-long run as Simpson’s voice in the Latin American version of the show.

In recognition, the municipality of Orizaba decided to honor Vélez and present him with a statue of his most famous character.

Mayor Igor Roji López led the event, part of a program in which prominent Orizaba citizens are recognized and their work and achievements acknowledged.

“[Vélez’s] profession has made him known and renowned throughout Latin America,” said the mayor.

As ambassador Vélez will entail narrate a series of advertisements for the municipality using many of the voices he has worked with during his 35-year career.

