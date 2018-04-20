Kidnapping-homicides investigated in San Miguel de Allende

The army was called in to assist in San Miguel this week.

3 people are dead and one person is in custody

Three people are dead after a kidnapping Monday in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

Two of the dead were municipal employees who stumbled upon a kidnapping in progress near El Cortijo, according to state authorities.

Armed civilians were in the process of forcing two men into one of three vehicles when the municipal workers happened along, and they too were detained and forced into a vehicle.

The kidnappers fled on the highway to Dolores Hidalgo where police later found two of the vehicles involved. One of the victims was alive but injured. His companion and the two municipal staff were dead.

A 23-year-old man believed to have been involved in the incident was arrested at the scene in the possession of arms and drugs, the state Attorney General’s office said.

But another media report said witnesses have said the kidnappers entered a hot springs spa known as Escondido Place and kidnapped four people, firing on a vehicle that attempted to follow them.

The spa confirmed that information with a Facebook post that was later removed.

The president of the León chapter of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) said later that the security of a city such as San Miguel should not be left only in the hands of municipal police, calling for the implementation of a single command police force.

José Arturo Sánchez Castellanos said the city “is becoming iconic with its large foreign population and a window to the world.”

Source: Milenio (sp), AM (sp)