Hotel chains invited to consider Mazatlán

Hotel chains Melía Hotels International and Barceló Hotel Group have been invited to explore the possibility of investing in the coastal tourist destination of Mazatlán.

Sinaloa Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel met with directors of both groups during the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid this week.

“We had a productive meeting with Simon Pedro Barceló, of Barceló Hotel Group, with whom we discussed future projects in Mazatlán. We will facilitate the process and improve upon hotel options in the port,” said Ordaz via Twitter.

The Spanish-based company owns more than 230 hotels in 21 countries, including 13 in Mexico.

Ordaz also invited Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Melía Hotels International, to visit and invest in Mazatlán, he said.

Melía has more than 370 hotels worldwide including 15 in Mexico, including destinations such as Cancún, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Mexico City, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta.

The governor told investors that Sinaloa is fertile land for investment and that Mazatlán is enjoying strong investment in the tourism sector.

The city also happens to be the host of this year’s Tianguis Turístico, a national tourism event for the travel industry. More than 80 countries will be present at the annual event, to be held April 16-19.

Ordaz said conference attendees will be able to visit the Magical Towns of Cosalá, El Fuerte, Mocorito and El Rosario, as well as the picturesque communities of El Quelite and Imala.

