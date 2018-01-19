Hotel, Eagles band settle out of court

The American rock band The Eagles has settled a dispute with a Mexican hotel after it accused the hotel of using the name of the band’s famous song Hotel California for publicity purposes.

A joint dismissal of the lawsuit against the Hotel California Baja, based in Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, was filed Wednesday with the U.S District Court in Los Angeles.

“This matter has been settled by mutual agreement of the parties,” said the band’s attorney, Tom Jirgal.

The lawsuit filed last year accused the Hotel California of falsely leading guests to believe the hotel and the song of the sane name were related. The Eagles argued the hotel was trying to make money off their success.

The dismissal came the same day as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office accepted Hotel California Baja’s request to abandon a trademark application.

The hotel first opened in 1950 under the name Hotel California, but has had several owners and names since. Hotel California the song was released in 1977 and won a Grammy Award for record of the year in 1978.

In 2001, hotel owners John and Debbie Stewart began using the original name to market the property.

The lawsuit claimed the hotel owners played Eagles tunes throughout the hotel and sold t-shirts that called the hotel “legendary,” thus leading guests to believe the hotel and band were related. In its filing, Hotel California Baja denied it was trying to mislead guests.

Details of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

Mexico News Daily