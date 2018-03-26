Houses abandoned for crime, economic woes

The number of abandoned houses in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, has risen substantially in recent years, with insecurity and an economic downturn in the border city being the main reasons behind the population exodus.

Up to 60% of homes in some Juárez neighborhoods are unoccupied, according to estimates by the State Housing Commission (Coesvi).

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) shows that the number of abandoned homes across the state increased by 4,089 between 2010 and 2016 to 115,192. Almost a third of those are in Ciudad Juárez.

There are around 36,000 unoccupied homes in the city, according to a recent study carried out by an architectural firm for the state government.

“There was a very large migration . . . of people who worked in the manufacturing industry in Ciudad Juárez back to their home towns because of the violence, and that triggered a serious problem of abandoned houses,” explained Coesvi social programs director José Antonio Chávez.

Chávez also cited a lack of infrastructure in some residential areas and an absence of health, transport and other services as factors that contributed to people deciding to leave.

However, after people escaped from the insecurity that plagued some areas of the city, crime actually increased in many cases.

“A lot of the [abandoned] homes were occupied by people who committed crimes, they went and hid in the most remote homes,” Chávez said.

The state Attorney General’s office has detected that a lot of abandoned houses are used by criminal organizations to package and deal drugs as well as a base from which they commit other crimes.

Squatters have also moved into many of the empty dwellings, although there are no official statistics that have determined the extent of the problem.

At ground level in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood — where there are scores of abandoned houses including ones that have been burned and turned into rubbish dumps — 60-year-old resident Alicia Mendoza told the newspaper Reforma, “we have been forgotten.”

Holding her seven-year-old granddaughter’s hand and covering her nose due to the unbearable stench of dead animals, she explained that she won’t let her granddaughter walk to her parents’ home alone, even though it’s just a few blocks away, because of security concerns.

“Criminals could come out, there are a lot of abandoned homes,” Mendoza said.

Other residents of the neighborhood, located near the city’s border limit with El Paso, Texas, share Mendoza’s concerns.

“We need a police station here. When the whole problem started, vandals took everything from the homes; the copper, the water pipes, everything, they didn’t leave a thing,” said 65-year-old José López.

Another resident said that it was up to the remaining members of the community to patrol the streets due to the nonexistent police presence.

“If you’re home in the morning, you’re in charge of watching the houses and other residents keep an eye on things in the afternoon when you go to work,” Javier González said.

A Mexican non-governmental organization ranked Ciudad Juárez as the 20th most violent city in the world in 2017.

However, between 2008 and 2012, Juárez was widely considered the most dangerous city on earth.

Source:Reforma (sp)