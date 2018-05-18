Huachicolero leader arrested in Puebla — along with his tiger

The head of a Puebla gang of huachicoleros — or fuel thieves —was arrested yesterday in San Martín Texmelucan, and so was his tiger.

Ángel Villegas, also known as El Pelón, believed to head a gang called Las Villegas, is suspected of ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“We carried out two searches, seized firearms, drugs, radio communications equipment and a tiger guarding the house,” Public Security Secretary Jesús Morales Rodríguez said.

Police also found narco-signs with threatening messages bearing the name of the CJNG.

Police are also investigating whether Villegas was involved in the case of several dismembered bodies found last month in San Martín.

“There are elements or clues that lead us to believe . . . that there is a direct link between this individual and the bodies . . . .” said Víctor Carrancá Borguet.

The arrest was the second major police operation in San Martín Texmelucan this month.

The first was on May 2 when state police raided municipal police headquarters and took 185 officers into custody.

Security Secretary Morales said that since the state police took over security operations in the municipality crime has dropped by 16%.

Of the local police who were detained, 119 — including the chief — have been charged with various crimes. Most were not even qualified police officers.

