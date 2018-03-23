IMSS hospital surgery on conjoined twins

The boys were separated in a successful operation in Guanajuato

Doctors at the Gynecological Pediatrics Hospital in León, Guanajuato, have announced the successful separation of conjoined twins, also known as Siamese twins, who were born in December.

The twins’ 32-year-old mother had learned about her sons’ condition during a routine check-up during the 26th week of her pregnancy.

They were born without complications by Caesarean section on December 15, conjoined by parts of their abdomen and thorax, and weighing a total of five kilograms.

Surgery was subsequently scheduled for January 25 when the infants would be 41 days old and believed to be strong enough to withstand the procedure that would separate them.

A team of 14 surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses began the surgery at 9:00am. Almost four hours they had succeeded in separating the brothers.

Two more hours were needed to stitch the babies up and monitor the functioning of their internal organs before the doctors declared the procedure over.

The children remained in the intensive care unit for a few days before they were released. A doctors’ appointment on March 2 found the twins to be in good health and growing, each surpassing three kilograms in weight.

According to Wikipedia, the occurrence of conjoined twins is estimated to range from one in 49,000 to one in 189,000 births. About half are stillborn and another one-third die within 24 hours.

Most live births are female, with a ratio of three to one.

Source: Crónica (sp)

