IMSS suspends four hospital officials for suspected negligence

Four senior officials at an obstetrics and gynecology hospital in Mexico City have been suspended for negligence in the case of a pregnant woman whose baby died in the womb.

The medical director, the coordinator of the night shift, the head of the obstetrics department and the head of the perinatology department have been removed from their posts at the La Raza Medical Center, the Social Security Institute (IMSS) announced yesterday.

On April 28, Mitzi Ramírez Jiménez was 35.5 weeks’ pregnant when was admitted to the hospital with what was regarded as a high-risk pregnancy and premature childbirth was considered a threat.

But on May 3 the baby was pronounced dead after physicians made several unsuccessful attempts to induce natural childbirth and the 28-year-old woman was waiting for a cesarean section.

This week, Ramírez’s family posted a video online denouncing the medical team for not performing the c-section despite the patient having spent five days in the hospital.

Investigations are being carried out by the IMSS internal control office and the National Human Rights Commission.

“IMSS is in communication with the family and reiterates its commitment to clarify the facts . . . .” said an IMSS spokesman, adding that the institute is offering its full collaboration with both investigations.

