In 3 states elections are a family affair

In three states where a new governor will be elected this year, three candidates hope to follow a close family member into the top job.

In Veracruz, the Yunes surname is synonymous with political power.

Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares is the current governor, his son Fernando is the mayor of the port city of Veracruz and his other son, Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, hopes to succeed him as governor.

The latter is the sole pre-candidate for the coalition led by the National Action Party (PAN) and known as For Mexico in Front.

Yunes Márquez’s previous political experience includes a three-year stint as a deputy in the state Congress and two periods (2008-2010 and 2014-2017) during which he served as mayor of Boca del Río.

However, when voters go to the polls to elect a new governor on July 1, it won’t just be political experience and a strong campaign that Yunes will hope to get him elected: name recognition will also no doubt be a valuable asset.

But there’s also a risk of confusion.

José Francisco Yunes Zorilla, who is not related to the prominent political family, is also a pre-candidate for governor and hopes to contend the election for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

If that eventuality occurs, it won’t be the first time that the Yunes name has appeared twice on the same ballot.

In the 2016 election, Yunes Linares faced off against his cousin Héctor Yunes Landa, who also represented the PRI.

Over in the state of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso hopes to follow in the footsteps of her husband rather than her father to reach the top job.

Rafael Moreno Valle was in office from 2011 to 2017 representing the conservative PAN.

His wife has never held an elected position before but during his administration she served as the state president of the DIF family services agency.

She subsequently moved into the PAN apparatus, serving as secretary general of the party’s state administrative committee before leaving that post at the end of last year to focus on becoming governor.

Alonso is also the sole pre-candidate for the For Mexico in Front coalition in the state.

In Morelos, once again it’s a case of a child aspiring to succeed a parent, albeit one with a slight difference to the situation in Veracruz.

Rodrigo Gayosso is the step-son of current Governor Graco Ramírez, who took office in 2012.

The Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) unanimously approved Gayosso to be its candidate in the upcoming election.

The most politically significant position Gayosso has held to date is state leader of the PRD, a role he assumed in 2015 when his step-father was already governor.

He will go head-to-head against former soccer star and current Cuernavaca Mayor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, who has accused Ramírez and Gayosso of waging a dirty war against him.

Another candidate who should also enjoy strong name recognition in the upcoming elections is Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas.

He is the son of the former PRI presidential candidate, Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, who was assassinated at a campaign rally in Tijuana in the lead-up to the 1994 election.

Colosio Riojas is seeking a deputy’s position in Nuevo León but unlike his father, he will represent the Citizens’ Movement Party.

