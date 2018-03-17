In general MX is safe, travel experts say

Is it safe to travel to Mexico? Travel experts in Canada say yes, that in general Mexico is still a safe destination for vacationers.

Speaking of recent travel warnings, one said they are “broad in a sense and not for all of Mexico.

“These incidents are very, very isolated and it doesn’t make sense to block off an entire country,” Barry Choi told Global News.

But the public, he said, tends to take an incident in one part of the country and assume all of it is dangerous.

Several incidents involving Canadian citizens have made the news in the last few weeks, including the story of a Calgary, Alberta, man who died in a Mexican hospital and the ferry explosion in Playa del Carmen, both last month.

A resident of Ontario has claimed he was attacked, robbed and left for dead in the latter city after taking a cab back to his hotel one night.

Then on Thursday, a man from Edmonton, Alberta, an on-and-off visitor to Mexico for 50 years, said he was carjacked and abducted.

Travel agent Peter Grosser of Burlington, Ontario, is another frequent traveler: “I’ve been traveling to Mexico two to three times a year for 25 years. I am very cautious about safety and I always found it safe enough to take my family.”

“No country is completely 100% safe. You need to take that into consideration.”

But, he said, it’s unfair to avoid hot spots that don’t have any warnings just because of some incidents in other parts of the country.

While on vacation, many tourists let their guard down “and do things we would never do [back home], not clearly thinking of what we’re doing.

“There is no problem going out and experiencing the culture, nightlife or restaurants, but just be vigilant and use common sense,” he advised.

Choi agreed, noting that there are general rules all tourists should follow if they travel to Mexico or other countries with isolated events.

“You always gotta think about your personal safety,” he said. “I would never flag down a random cab in certain countries, the locals will tell you the same thing. If you need a cab, book it through your hotel or through a local cab company.”

And you don’t want to make yourself look like a target, he suggested. “Don’t flash your money.”

Source: Global News (sp)