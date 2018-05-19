Troops pulled out of Tamaulipas after security agreement fails

In the midst of narco-violence, more than 2,000 troops have been withdrawn from Tamaulipas over the past two months due to a breakdown of a security agreement between the state government and the army, state and federal sources said yesterday.

The informants told the newspaper Reforma that the Tamaulipas government’s failure to pay for the security services the army provides — as well as claims by the state of “poor performance” on the part of the deployed soldiers — led to the rupture.

Among the operational costs the state has failed to pay are monthly stipends for the military personnel, accommodation and meal expenses, vehicle operation and upkeep and life insurance policy payments.

In total, 2,466 troops have been pulled out of the northern border state — one of Mexico’s most violent — since the middle of March despite their deployment not being scheduled to end until December.

Military commanders confirmed yesterday that the state government had made no payments since last month, precipitating the decision to abandon the accord known officially as the Coordination Agreement on Public Security.

The agreement was first signed in 2011 and has been renewed annually ever since, allowing military personnel to carry out special security tasks in the state, including duties normally performed by state police.

In 22 of 43 Tamaulipas municipalities, the soldiers have also acted as local police officers.

Under the agreement, the Secretariat of Defense was in charge of security operations in the south and central zones of the state, while the Secretariat of the Navy was responsible for the border and coastal regions.

Although the military presence has been significantly depleted, a total of 3,500 troops remain stationed in the border cities of Matamoros, Reynosa, Nuevo Laredo and Ciudad Mier as well as state capital Ciudad Victoria and the port city of Tampico.

A Reynosa-based military commander said the army will continue to offer security support to the state but its operations will no longer be carried out within the framework established by the seven-year-old agreement.

“We don’t need agreements to execute tasks for the good of the people . . .” the commander said.

“[Military] personnel will continue to carry out security operations to enforce the Firearms and Explosives Law and against drug trafficking [although] not exactly as we did before,” he added.

Despite the agreement providing for coordination between state security forces and federal military personnel, some state police chiefs have criticized the army for its absence when it is most needed to combat violent crime.

“They don’t go [to crime scenes], they leave us on our own,” one chief said yesterday.

“They don’t come or they arrive late. The situation was already unsustainable. They’re not working,” he charged.

The state’s business sector, however, believes that the military presence provides assurance for investors who are considering opening new ventures, and it sees the reduction of the number of troops as worrying.

“It’s not a very good sign that the authorities that are working to strengthen security suddenly leave,” the president of an industry association in the south of the state told Reforma.

“Security has always been a very important factor, not just for us as business people, but also for the public in general,” José Piñeyro said.

A member of the board of the Tamaulipas Regional Stockbreeders’ Union predicted that a weakened military presence would have a direct impact on the prevalence of crime.

“I’ve only just heard about it [the withdrawal]; if this happens, insecurity will return, the problems for the ranches will return, we need the presence of the army, we need the presence of the navy,” Gildardo López Hinojosa said.

He added that security improvements that have been made over the past one and half years could fall by the wayside, charging that only the army had been able to control rural insecurity.

José Alejandro Montoya Lozano, the mayor of the state’s most violent municipality — Ciudad Victoria — has called on state authorities to reinstate the agreement to ensure a strong and continued military presence.

That eventuality is currently being considered by the state Congress, he said.

Cartel-related violence as well as kidnappings are common in Tamaulipa. A Mexican non-government organization ranked Ciudad Victoria as Mexico’s fifth and the world’s eight most violent city in 2017.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Financiero (sp)