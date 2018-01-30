internet modem These were out of service today.
News

Internet down 2 hours for Telmex customers

Service was out in various areas although Telmex said only Mexico City affected

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Internet service was down in many parts of Mexico today for fixed broadband customers of the telecommunications company Telmex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that service failed about 3:00pm CT, but it wasn’t until 5:00 pm that Telmex acknowledged the outage via its Twitter account.

“Telmex reports that it has detected navigational problems in some internet services. Our technicians are working to solve it as quickly as possible. Reports will continue.”

By that time, service had already been restored in some areas.

Twenty minutes later, another tweet said service had been reestablished in different areas, but the company was continuing to work towards 100% restoration.

Telmex customers throughout the country registered complaints on social networks this afternoon, although a company representative told the newspaper El Financiero that the outage was restricted to Mexico City.

Mexico News Daily

Share46
+1
Shares 50

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • T. M. Sabin

    Poor “chilangos” (Mexico City residents), their Telmex internet was down for 2 hours. I live in the Lake Chapala, Jalisco area (Ixtlahuacan de los Membrillos), and here Telmex internet (Infinitum) is down almost as much as it is working. Hardly a day goes by without it going out for anywhere from 30 minutes to 8 hours. This past November, it was out for 3 weeks. Now I’ve got a Megacable contract just so I can have reliable internet. Telmex and their internet service suck.

  • un changopolio technologico

  • owl905

    “Telmex reports that it has detected navigational problems in some internet services.”
    That is one of the best ways of saying “We have no idea what’s happening” I’ve ever read.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT