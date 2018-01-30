Internet down 2 hours for Telmex customers

Service was out in various areas although Telmex said only Mexico City affected

Internet service was down in many parts of Mexico today for fixed broadband customers of the telecommunications company Telmex.

Reports indicate that service failed about 3:00pm CT, but it wasn’t until 5:00 pm that Telmex acknowledged the outage via its Twitter account.

“Telmex reports that it has detected navigational problems in some internet services. Our technicians are working to solve it as quickly as possible. Reports will continue.”

By that time, service had already been restored in some areas.

Twenty minutes later, another tweet said service had been reestablished in different areas, but the company was continuing to work towards 100% restoration.

Telmex customers throughout the country registered complaints on social networks this afternoon, although a company representative told the newspaper El Financiero that the outage was restricted to Mexico City.

