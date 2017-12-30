Bradley: loved to surf. Bradley: loved to surf.
News

Ixtapa murder victim was California tourist

Douglas Bradley was finance director for the city of Imperial Beach

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, December 30, 2017

A United States citizen killed Thursday morning in Ixtapa, Guerrero, has been identified as a tourist who was visiting from Imperial Beach, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Douglas Bradley, 49, was on a Christmas vacation when he was shot and killed at about 4:00am in the city’s hotel zone.

Bradley was the finance director at the city of Imperial Beach and a popular person, according to the city’s mayor.

“Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him,” Serge Dedina said in a statement. “He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the city of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly.”

Witnesses were quoted yesterday saying Bradley (who was identified in earlier reports as Bradley Douglas) was being chased by armed gunmen before he was killed. His body remained in a parking lot for four hours before police arrived at the scene, reported the newspaper El Sur.

Just a few hours earlier, a gunman killed the mayor of Petatlán, located less than an hour south of Ixtapa.

Violence in the region is fueled by territorial fights by criminal gangs engaged in drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.

Two cases of the latter surfaced last week when an entertainment promoter canceled appearances by comedians at the hotel Krystal Ixtapa. One of the comedians said gangsters had demanded 50,000 pesos (about US $2,500) to allow the acts to proceed.

Source: NBC San Diego (en)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • zihuarob

    The entertainers canceled because they were allegedly extorted by local authorities.

  • Mason

    Fail State. Enter at Own Risk.

    • michael grosser

      Insult to “failed states” everywhere. I say don’t enter. Gawd I want out of here so bad after 15 yrs…I’m working on it. Wish me luck,foax

      • alt mexican

        I was raised in the usa and spent the last 15 years in Mexico. I wouldn’t move back to the states for anything. You apparently don’t know what the USA is like anymore. You can be accused of shit by an ex-wife or female co-worker and end up in jail with ZERO evidence. And unlike in Mexico, you can’t just slip a few thousand peso to the cops to leave you alone. You get hooked and booked and lose everything. You get tried in the public space and you will never work again.

        My Mexican wife beats the shit out of being married to a stuck up feminist liberal bitch in the US. I don’t do drugs (anymore), another thing Mexico cured me of. I have no troubles here. I am not out wandering around at 4am and I finally have money saved, something that never happened in the USA where you are drained like a bled pig.

        • michael grosser

          Hey, I hear you Man. I sure as hell will not move back to the states either. That does not change what is going on here. You can slip a cupla mil pesos to the cops but it won’t bring you back to life.
          I agree with you on the Mexican woman part…so much better than the American Princesses. That is much of what has kept me here so long. All the best to you and your esposa. Feliz Ano Nuevo!!

    • Stay in the US where gun violence is unheard of.

      • michael grosser

        clever remark

  • Pesobill

    Mexico’s crime is bad enough and getting worse but he should have known better as a gringo being out at that time ,really bad idea !!!!

  • cooncats

    Same question as for the other story: Why was this guy out of his hotel on the streets at 4AM? Anyone who knows Mexico and/or lives here knows you just don’t do that here or for that matter in a whole lotta places up north. Stay away from the dope, stay out of the sleazy bars, don’t drive after dark and sure as hell don’t be out on the streets at 4AM.

    • DreadFool

      this moral of the story is coming from a curfew expat expert.

    • Dead Dog

      Just stay out of mexico altogether.

      • cooncats

        Just don’t be naive and engage in obviously risky behavior when you come to Mexico. Enjoy the fantastic beaches and historic towns, great food, great weather and mostly very nice people. Leave your drugging habits up north.

      • Dorothee Maier

        Mexico is no more dangerous than the USA.

        • michael grosser

          get a grip..how often are murdered, tortured mutilated corpses left dangling off bridges?
          How many dead mayors, reporters, priest. Sure no place is save but the police and courts and prison system in the US at least makes a “Little” bit of sense. the BS that goes on here in Mexico beyond any civilized standards…and the most important point is that is getting worse and worse and worse……..

          • PanchoMcCain

            Why do you put yourself in that position? Get out of there ASAP! and come back to the civilized world.

          • michael grosser

            Sir, I have been here for 15 yrs, I have a ton of crap and cheap rent. My pension will not go far in the states especially in Ca (Humboldt Co) where I last lived and it has changed so much. Returning to the states also is a moral defeat to me. I love America I am a veteran and I can’t stand to see the changes that have gone down. 20 yrs ago I began vactioning here, 15 yrs ago I moved full time and things were very different it was pretty sweet. Worry
            not, I am working on liquidating stuff (just stuff but gud stuff…you wouldn’t believe all the
            crap I have here, boat, motor home, dunebuggy, dirt bike about 10 musical instrument (a couple goodies, 4×4, yukon, minivan) geez it goes on and on…until recently I had Mexican
            girlfriend and there is no way for a normal Mex to get a visa and blah blah….well you axed
            me. Feliz Ano Nuevo,, Bro. The best to you and yours. (hey got any ideas? I wud luv to hear
            them)

          • cooncats

            There is no civilized world left, really. Some places are better than others but the entirety is sliding down the slippery slopes of social decay and increasing crime.

          • michael grosser

            NEW ZEALAND! JAPAN (But who wants to live there?)

          • CeeCee Centro

            How often are schools, movie theaters, concerts, etc., subject to mass shootings in Mexico?? That makes no sense ANYWHERE!!

          • michael grosser

            These are atrocities committed by lone nut jobs…what we have here in Mexico is gangs. Groups of multiple geeks committing atrocities on a daily basis. Gangs. Gangs. If one get apprehended or killed or kills himself, he is gone. You kill or (temporarily) incarcerate one gang banger or drug lord there are dozens more to carry on. You really don’t get it do you?
            The so-called “justice system ” is a total farce. Really Bro, there is a BIG BIG difference!

          • CeeCee Centro

            What’s the difference? They are random acts of violence in the US and could happen t anyone. In Mexico, it is directed almost 100% at those involved in drug-dealing.

          • michael grosser

            I just explained to you what the diffence is. A cluster phuck of nut jobs is a lot worse than a lone wolf. There is strength in numbers. Gangbanging is their occupation. That is how they survive. A lone nutjob will do his damage get killed or kill himself. The gangbangers go on and on and recruit new members and etc. They are a cancer that infects children and destroys communities and robs Mexico of it future (and yes gangs exist in US..guess where half come from?)

        • cooncats

          No Dorothee, I’m sorry but that is simply not true. Very little crime is even reported in this country because the cops are crooked and basically useless. People don’t bother because it is a waste of time. The good news is that one can really reduce one’s vulnerability by exercising common sense and understanding the environment here.

          • michael grosser

            OMG you are right for a change!

      • michael grosser

        You have Soooo got that right

        • PanchoMcCain

          Says somebody who lives in Mexico.

      • Rick Drake

        What an ignorant statement!

    • PanchoMcCain

      Exactly, making bad decisions increases your odds at becoming a victim of crime. Be thoughtful, do not be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and this applies whether your are in Washington D.C. Chicago, Paris, Rome, the wrong side of the tracks in many American cities, or a Mexican city known by most Mexicans as a hotbed of drug trafficking and crime.

    • Robbi Denman

      It sounds like 4 am is when they found him – 4 hours after he had been dead. It was also said to be in the hotel zone in Ixtapa – a little different than wandering the streets of Zihua after midnight.

      • cooncats

        No, read the story. “Douglas Bradley, 49, was on a Christmas vacation when he was shot and killed at about 4:00am….”

    • Andy Tiegs

      Although I have been to Ixtapa, I am not familiar with the club scene there. However, in Cancun a lot of the clubs don’t even open till midnight, and it is totally normal for tourists to go out until 4 or 6 am. I have no idea what he was doing, but I am not sure that being out late means you deserve to be killed.

      • cooncats

        The point is this. Mexico has very little government provided security. Being in Mexico can be enjoyable and reasonably safe provided you understand you are the only real source of your personal security. That applies whether you live here as I do or you visit here. If you are out on the streets after dark and particularly hanging out in nightclubs that is risky behavior in this country. You may not even have anything to do with the shootout you get killed in, it just so happens one bunch of narcos decides to shoot up another bunch and you just happened to be there. These criminal rats run the streets at night and they hang out in these clubs.

        Come to Mexico, enjoy the history and visual richness of the cities, play on the fabulous beaches but, really, stay away from drugs, druggies, and the places they hang out, namely nightclubs. The truth is that what little security there was in this country is rapidly disappearing and the streets are NOT safe at night! Anywhere!!

  • Jeff Swanson

    OK so the proof is in the pudding, or in this case Guacamole, guy looks like a sex crazed, drug addicted sex tourist guy out looking for trouble don’t he? Sure does to you all!
    I lived in Mexico, I lived it! Let me tell ya, tourist bars/clubs/discos IN MEXICO don’t even start hopping till 1am say different, you are lying and DON’T know Mexico!
    Looks to me like a Pelosi supporter, health nutt, who COULD have been out jogging, en safe Mexico!
    Tourist bars in Mexico are hopping mad at 3 and 4 am, many ILEGALLY remain open till 6 am!!
    Mexicans are all exactly like and mimic the Pinkerton’s, since this go’s over your heads, I’ll explain. For over 100 years, in the USA the “Pinkerton’s” were a detective agency, their motto STOLEN by Mexico like every thing else “WE NEVER SLEEP” the MEXICANS never sleep, an ENTIRE race of people all “Vampire” who are up all night.
    And their stinking attitude reflects it the next day on their job! Up all night, not worth a shit at work the next day.
    OK so he was in then “safe” tourist hotel zone, ran down, gunned down. Still you want claim it was his fault, can’t be shithole ever disintegrating Mexico could it?
    Bottom line is MEXICO IS, it’s own worst enemy, sorry IDIO’S, this WILL get pout in the USA AND Canada, Mexico ONCE MORE shoots itself in the foot, F—ing IDIOTS!

  • DreadFool

    “loved by all who knew him” – well almost.

  • Commander Barkfeather

    How very decent of the municipal police to show up. Only took four hours.

    • michael grosser

      And what were they going to do? Hey dead men don’t have bribe money! You would feel better if they showed up sooner? How much sooner? 1 hr? 2hr? The dumb phuck is dead and he asked for it

      • PanchoMcCain

        Anybody would love to have you as a neighbor when you come back from Mexico, you are a beautiful human being.

  • Dead Dog

    This can happen to everyone who travels to mexico. Don’t go there for any reason, your life is at risk.

    • SeemedLikeAGoodIdea

      Or Chicago, or Detroit or LA. Yes?

      • michael grosser

        yeah, show your ignorance

        • alt mexican

          I grew up in LA. I now live in Mexico. I love living here. I can sit on the beach with a beer, ride in the back of a truck, and not have to worry about my ex-wife’s false accusations and the gangsters in blue with badges.

          • michael grosser

            Good on ya Mate, check back with me after you you lived here a decade or two. Feliz Ano Nuevo

    • Dorothee Maier

      Yes, stay in the US and attend a concert in Las Vegas.

      • michael grosser

        you need serious help, girl

        • Rick Drake

          Go visit Watts at 4am.

          • michael grosser

            and that means things are better here? Hello, hello. I can keep out of Watts. I m too afraid to travel anywhere in Mexico

          • alt mexican

            You are a coward then Michael Grosser. I go to Puerto Vallarta, Puebla, Cancun (the most dangerous of the three) along with Mexico City, and Guanajuato. Haven’t had a problem in 15 years. Don’t do drugs. Don’t stay out late. Don’t put your nose where it doesn’t belong. Don’t be a protesting SJW twit.

          • michael grosser

            OK yes I am a coward, it is one of my best survival attributes. I do not gamble more than I can afford to loose. And I intend to remain a live coward. You are a very articulate name caller. Thank you for your remarks. Unfortunately they do nothing to change what is going
            on nor does denial. Feliz Ano Nuevo. Best to you and yours.

            PS: you are a permanent resident of Mexico? I am but after 15 yrs I have had enough.

          • michael grosser

            Hey at least I am not so cowardly as to not use my own name. My name is Michael Grosser and you would be “alt” nice to meet you Alt

    • Dave Wells

      My wife and I live in Mexico for about 4 months every year. We have had virtually no problems of any sort. I understand that drug cartels exist, and maybe I’ve eaten in restaurants with narcos at the next table, but I have had no problems. Sure, maybe I’m lucky. But more likely it’s safer than Dead Dog and others think. The trip we will leave on in a week is about our 19th trip to Mexico (I’ve lost count over the years.) I love the people, the food, the non-homogenized culture, the dance, the art, the beaches, the colonial cities, the language, my Spanish teacher — I just love Mexico. Yes, I’m an American. I live here, although I could move to Mexico. I care about the U.S. And I care that we don’t live in fear of things that are different — like Mexico.

      • michael grosser

        Dead people don’t report about how safe Mexico is.

    • marykayjay

      Some areas of Mexico are more dangerous than others. It’s like saying don’t go to North Dakota because so many people are murdered in Washington DC.

      • mexbungalows

        Todo México se vuelve más peligroso después del anochecer. No se ve patrullas por parte de la policía. Se supone que los turistas tomarán un taxi cuando las horas son tempranas.

        Mexico become more dangerous after dark. There is no police presence in most cities. The justice system believes tourists do not walk the street in the morning hours but use a taxi.

        • cooncats

          And the smart ones do. Good point.

      • michael grosser

        Please tell me where those safe places are. My concern is that the Highways are wired. If you are witnessed with a lot of goodies or just seem vulerable there are plenty of gangbangers and wannabees who will track and report you to their buddies down the road. You are at their mercy. Even tour as well as commuter busses are targeted….hey they robbed the driver too. Uh hu, he’s the guy who phoned it in.

    • Rosemary

      That is so false! We live in Mexico 6 months a year and keep our nose clean and certainly don’t wander the streets alone at the wee hours of the night. The same goes for the US!

    • alt mexican

      Don’t go to the USA where you can be gunned down with hundreds of other people while in church or at a music event. And if the guns don’t get you, the witch-hunting SJW feminists will.

  • Mason

    I wonder how much the Mexican authorities will make the family pay to get the body back.

    • Eugene Nero

      As a high city management official, he should have no better.

  • Steverino

    Most of the fighting is between drug cartels to see who will supply the USA.
    Where was the deceased prior to being shot? He was being chased? From where and why, to kill him for no reason?
    Then 2 + 2 = 3.9.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT