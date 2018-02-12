The kidnapped agents in the video on social media. The kidnapped agents in the video on social media.
Jalisco cartel kidnaps two federal agents

In video they say they had orders to kidnap, torture, disappear targets

A video of two anti-kidnapping agents, who were kidnapped themselves a week ago in Nayarit, claims they were under orders to torture and kill their criminal targets.

The federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) said Octavio Martínez Quiroz, 26, and Alfonso Hernández Villavicencio, 28, were kidnapped last Monday while on vacation.

They were taken from an area near the border with Sinaloa in a region where the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel are embroiled in a violent turf war.

On the weekend, a video recording of the two agents showed up on YouTube, apparently recorded by the CJNG.

Martínez and Hernández, both agents with the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) who were assigned to an anti-kidnapping unit, appear kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs while four armed men, faces covered, stand behind them holding firearms.

Hernández reads a message that claims that they were deployed to the state by the Interior Secretariat with orders to carry out arbitrary arrests and make drug traffickers disappear.

The message said agents from the AIC and the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO) had carte blanche to “torture, steal, kidnap and make our targets disappear, without respect for women, children or the elderly.”

The PGR confirmed the identity of the two agents after the video was published, stating that “as far as we know they are still alive.” It also said that no expenses or efforts will be spared in locating and rescuing Martínez and Hernández.

Source: El Universal (sp)

