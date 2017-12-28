Jalisco congressman murdered in Tomatlán

The longtime politician had registered yesterday to run for a second term as mayor

A longtime Jalisco politician was shot and killed this morning in his native Tomatlán.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Revolution Party Congressman Saúl Galindo Plazola was traveling on federal highway 200 when he was attacked by gunfire at about 9:00am, local police said.

He was rushed to the regional hospital but died en route.

Galindo was mayor of Tomatlán from 2013 to 2015 and had registered yesterday to seek another term in next year’s elections. In November 2015 he was named a deputy in the state Congress, where he was head of the justice commission.

The current mayor of Tomatlán declined to speculate about the motive for Galindo’s killing but acknowledged that crime was up in the municipality.

“. . . we have had a lot of violence here in Tomatlán. It’s something that has never occurred . . . .” said Jorge Luis Trello García. It was once a peaceful town, he added, but now one is almost afraid to go anywhere.

State Attorney General Raúl Sánchez traveled to Tomatlán to initiate the investigation into the murder. “The Attorney General will not tolerate this kind of act and will seek to punish those responsible,” his office said via Twitter.

Source: Informador (sp), Reforma (sp)