Japan donates funds to help rebuild school

The Japanese government has pitched in US $78,044 to rebuild a primary school in Villaflores, Chiapas.

The school was destroyed in the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on September 7.

Japanese Ambassador Yasushi Takase delivered the funds during a ceremony held on Sunday, where state Education Secretary, Eduardo Campos Martínez thanked the government of Japan for its support for the small Chiapas town.

Campos also delivered school uniforms, school bags and supplies to the students of the primary school, and reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to redouble its efforts towards the reconstruction of schools.

The quake left 3,012 Chiapas schools damaged or destroyed.

Aid donations from domestic and international sources after the earthquakes in September had totaled more than 3.4 billion pesos as of last December.

Source: 3 Minutos Informa (sp)